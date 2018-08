3B Mike Moustakas

Traded: OF Brett Phillips, RHP Jorge Lopez

Outlook: It took Moose a little while to get going after the trade, but he's come on strong this month. Moustakas had another hit in the Brewers' loss to the Braves on Sunday, and is now hitting .333/.393/.708 over the past week with two home runs and seven RBI. His clutch two-run double in the eighth inning of Saturday’s game earned Milwaukee a key 4-2 win over Atlanta, a team in the mix for the NL’s wild card race.

Expectations: Moustakas has found his stroke again, and he seems to love Miller Park. In 10 career games at Milwaukee’s ballpark, the third baseman is hitting .375/.432/.750 with four homers and eight RBI in 32 at-bats. The Brewers hope his two World Series appearances with Kansas City (2014-15) along with six homers and 15 RBI in the postseason will pay dividends as the games heat up this fall.