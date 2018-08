Ryan Braun, Brewers outfielder (⬆ UP)

Braun’s 2018 season has been mostly disappointing, filled with multiple trips to and from the 10-day disabled list and a career-worst .238/.285/.431 slash line. But has the outfielder found his swing again? Braun is riding a season-long six-game hitting streak, dating back to July 26. In that span, he’s collected one double, one homer, five RBI and a walk. If Braun can find his productivity once again, it will be a big bonus to a Brewers lineup that has added All-Star bats in Jonathan Schoop and Mike Moustakas in the last week.