RP Andrew Miller

Imagine having two Josh Haders available. From 2014-17, Miller was one of the most -- if not the most -- devastating relievers in the game. In 297 games over that span he had a 1.82 ERA, allowed 5.1 hits per nine innings with 14.5 K/9. But the left-hander struggled in 2018 due to injuries and pitched in just 34 innings, with a 4.24 ERA and 1.382 WHIP. His 11.9 K/9, while good, was his lowest rate since 2012. His season didn't end well, appearing in two playoff games for Cleveland but getting just one out while allowing a hit and three walks (one intentional) and throwing a wild pitch. Miller is reportedly healthy, but teams might be skeptical and perhaps he'll need to sign a prove-it deal to help get a better contract in 2020.