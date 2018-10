Ryan Braun, Brewers outfielder (↑ UP)

Heading into the final two series of the season, Braun was hitting just .214 in September. But, boy, did he step up in crunch time. In Milwaukee's final seven games, Braun was 9 for 29 (.346) with two doubles and five home runs. He hit three homers in back-to-back games in wins over St. Louis on Sept. 24-25, hit two more in a win over Detroit on Sept. 28, had two hits and drove in two in Sunday's 11-0 pasting of the Tigers and had a big RBI single to give the Brewers a little cushion in their 3-1 NL Central clinching victory over the Cubs on Monday.