Mason Crosby, Packers kicker (↑ UP)

Yeah, you can call this redemption. Crosby built up enough cache over the years to have his coach and teammates have faith in him after the worst game of his pro career, when he missed four field-goal attempts and an extra-point attempt, in a loss to Detroit. Crosby rewarded that faith with four field goals and three extra points (and no misses) in a Monday's 33-30 win over San Francisco, finishing things off with a 27-yard field goal at the buzzer.