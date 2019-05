Ryan Braun, Brewers outfielder (↑ UP)

Braun has hit home runs just about everywhere over the years, but he's been particularly good at Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park. He smacked another Tuesday against the Phillies, and is now hitting .406 with an .804 slugging percentage, a 1.257 OPS and 14 home runs in 36 career games there. Those changes Braun made to his swing last winter seem to be paying off. He's up to nine homers on the season, third on the Brewers behind Mike Moustakas (10) and Christian Yelich (17).