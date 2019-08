Jack Coan, Badgers quarterback (↑ UP)

To perhaps the chagrin of some Wisconsin fans who are on the Graham Mertz hype train, Coan has received the brunt of first-team snaps early in camp for the Badgers. No wonder head coach Paul Chryst has given early indications that Coan will be the starter at QB when Wisconsin opens its season Aug. 30 at South Florida. Coan completed 56 of 93 passes (60.2%) last season for 515 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions – however, three of his four appearances were on the road (at Northwestern, Penn State and Purdue) and another came in Wisconsin’s bowl game. His lone home game was vs. Rutgers, in which he completed 5 of 7 passes.