Josh Hader, Brewers reliever (⬆ UP)

Hader continues to dominate, and we mean dominate, major leaguers at the dish. He’s fanned 58 hitters, which leads all relievers (by 13 Ks, no big deal) and owns a 17.8 strikeouts per nine innings average. “Haderade” also leads the National League with a 2.6 win probability added mark (right behind him is teammate Jeremy Jeffress at 2.4). Only two pitchers have finished a season with a strikeout percentage of 50 percent or higher: Aroldis Chapman (52.5 percent in 2014) and Craig Kimbrel (50.2 percent) in 2012. After Sunday’s appearance, Hader had a 58.9 percent rate.