Jhoulys Chacin, Brewers starting pitcher (⬆ UP)

While Milwaukee’s back of the rotation gets most of the grief, Chacin hasn’t been great either -- until Tuesday night. Chacin, the Brewers’ opening-day starter, had allowed multiple runs in every start this season, including six runs in 2 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 14. But he rebounded Tuesday night, holding Colorado scoreless through six innings on 91 pitches.