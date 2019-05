JJ Watt, former Badgers defensive end

TWITTER HANDLE: @JJWatt

POST: What an incredible honor it was to deliver the commencement speech to the University of Wisconsin Class of 2019. Thank you for having me and I wish you the absolute best as you begin the next phase of your journey! #OnWisconsin

TOM’S TAKE: You could fit a nice pair of shoulder pads in JJ’s graduation gown!