Who is on … second?

If there's one great unknown on the Brewers, it's second base. Last year's opening starter, Jonathan Villar, was traded to Baltimore. Travis Shaw was moved from third base to second (where he split time with the since-released Jonathan Schoop, who was acquired for Villar) after the team dealt for Mike Moustakas. With Moustakas returning to Milwaukee on a one-year deal, the Brewers have a juggernaut everyday lineup -- and options at second base. Manager Craig Counsell said Monday that the plan, as of now, is for Moustakas to start at second, a position he has never played in professional baseball, (although he did play 65 games at shortstop in Rookie ball and at Single-A). The Brewers will utilize the exhibition season to try Moustakas at second and see if it works. If not, Shaw would switch back to second base like he did last season. Milwaukee boasts depth on the 40-man roster as well in Hernan Perez, Tyler Saladino and Cory Spangenberg. Perez and Saladino both hit right-handed; Spangenberg, like Moustakas and Shaw, bats lefty. It will be an interesting experiment to see unfold in the Cactus League.