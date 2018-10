MR. UNEXPECTED (PITCHER) -- Wade Miley

Signed to a minor-league contract after having a subpar season in Baltimore (5.61 ERA, 1.729 WHIP, led league in waks), Miley was being considered for the rotation or bullpen. But an injury sidetracked the left-hander's start to the season and then after two appearances in May (his second lasting only three batters), he was on the disabled list again. Miley returned in July -- and was sensational from that point on. Inserted into the rotation, Miley made 14 starts from July 12-Sept. 29 and Milwaukee went 10-4 in those games. He'd finish the season with a sterling 2.52 ERA to go with a 1.215 WHIP as he cut his walks down from 5.3 per nine innings in 2017 to 3.0 this year. Miley also was dynamite in the postseason, allowing just two runs in 14 2/3 innings over four games with an 0.955 WHIP.