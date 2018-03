Jabari Parker, Bucks forward (↑ UP)

Parker scored in double digits in three straight games, and in the only one he didn't he played just 18 minutes (he was over 20 minutes in the other three). Parker shot 50 percent from the field, largely buoyed by a 7-of-10 shooting performance at Indiana, but he also made half of his 12 3-point attempts and has hit from downtown in six consecutive games after making only two 3s in his first seven games of the season. Maybe the time is near where his minutes will increase past 25, which he's reached just twice so far. The Bucks certainly could use him.