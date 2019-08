Jack Coan, Badgers quarterback (↑ UP)

In a not-very-surprising announcement, Coan was tabbed QB1 for No. 19 Wisconsin, which opens play Friday night at South Florida. OK, in true Paul Chryst fashion it wasn’t technically announced. When Wisconsin released its depth chart for the initial game, Coan was listed with the first team. This will be Coan’s fifth start – all four of his starts in 2018 also came away from Camp Randall Stadium – although this time around he’s had all offseason, spring ball and fall camp to work with the 1s and prepare to be the starter. He’ll need to improve on last year’s numbers (60.2%, 5.5 yds/att., 5 TD, 3 INT) – and Wisconsin coaches and players are bullish on Coan’s progression – to hold off Graham Mertz and Chase Wolf, the former a top recruit whom many fans can’t wait to see take the field.