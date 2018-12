Brewers Twitter (↓ DOWN)

"SEASON 17......................... plot twist!" Dillard said via tweet Monday, announcing that he has signed with the Texas Rangers after 16 seasons in the Brewers' organization. A moment of silence, please, for our Twitter feed, which has for years now been blessed with music videos, movie parodies, voiceovers, pranks and assorted gags, all courtesy of the minor-league pitcher. He's doing it for the best reasons, though. Dillard, who spent last season with the Brewers' Triple-A affiliate in Colorado Springs (the Sky Sox are moving to Texas to become the San Antonio Mission), will get a shot with Texas' Triple-A affiliate, now based in Nashville, where Dillard lives with his wife and three children. It's been fun, @DimTillard. We'll think of you whenever we listen to "Despacito."

Editor's note: Just being dramatic, Tim. We'll never unfollow you.