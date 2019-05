George Hill, Bucks guard (↑ UP)

A few months ago if someone had told you Hill would be one of the most important players for Milwaukee in the playoffs you probably would have fired back a sideways look (and wondered in how many games the Bucks would be eliminated). But the veteran guard has been great off the bench, providing Milwaukee much-needed boosts. In last week’s two wins, the 33-year-old Hill averaged 18.0 points – second on the Bucks only to Antetokounmpo over that span – on 65.2% shooting, including making half his 3-point attempts. With Malcolm Brogdon still sidelined, it’s been Hill whose made it easy to not have to worry about the missing guard.