Khris Middleton, Bucks forward (↑ UP)

It took a while for Middleton to find his groove this season, but find it he did this past week. His most notable performance was at Charlotte on Nov. 1, when he scored a career-high 43 points (his first game topping 40) to go with seven assists and five rebounds. Two days later, it was 16 points, seven boards and seven assists at Detroit and then Tuesday 20 points, 11 assists (tying a career high) and seven rebounds at Cleveland, just the third double-double of his career. Already this season Middleton has six games with five or more assists. Last year in 29 games, he did that eight times.