Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks forward (↑ UP)

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 29: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks prepares to dunk against the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena on October 29, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Let's face it, we could put Giannis in here every week (as we did last week as well), so we'll pick and choose our spots. Antetokounmpo "only" reached 30 points in one of three games last week -- after having 32+ points in each of his first four contests -- but did score 28 in the other two. That means he's opened the season with seven straight games of 28 or more points. Since the 1976-77 season only two other players have had longer such streaks to begin a season -- Utah's Karl Malone (8 in 1992-93) and Chicago's Michael Jordan (10 in 1988-89 and 9 in 1986-87) -- meaning Antetokounmpo's seven-game output is the best in 25 years.

