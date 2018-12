Joe Philbin, Packers head coach ( EVEN)

We're keeping the arrow even with Philbin after one week. Yes, he led Green Bay to a victory in his interim head coaching debut. And the Packers did win handily against Atlanta, 34-20 (with the Falcons getting a couple of garbage-time touchdowns). However … the offense gained only 300 yards and averaged 4.9 yards per play. This against one of the NFL worst defenses -- the Falcons are 26th in yards per game allowed (386.9) and tied for 29th in yards per play allowed (6.1). Atlanta is also last in Football Outsiders' DVOA (Defense-adjusted Value Over Average). Let's see what Philbin can conjure up against the Packers' next opponent, Chicago, which is tops in DVOA, tied for second in yards per play and third in yards allowed.