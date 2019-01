Markus Howard, Marquette guard (↔ EVEN)

Howard followed up one of the most remarkable games of his college career with one of the worst last week. The junior dazzled Friday in a blowout win over Southern, going 8-for-8 from the field in the first half with five 3-pointers, ultimately scoring 26 points in just 15 minutes. The Golden Eagles' Big East opener, however, did not go as planned. Howard struggled against St. John's and star junior Shamorie Ponds, making two 3-pointers on eight attempts -- his only points outside of two free throws -- and going 2-for-15 from the field overall.