Brandon Woodruff, Brewers starting pitcher (↑ UP)

His last start was one for the ages. Woodruff allowed just one hit and no walks in eight innings Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, racking up 10 strikeouts. It was just the fourth such stat line in Brewers history -- 10 or more strikeouts, eight or more innings and one or fewer hits -- and the first since C.C. Sabathia did it in 2008. He also went 2-for-3 with a double, and is now hitting .370/.481/.874 with three doubles on the season.