Eric Thames, Brewers infielder (↓ DOWN)

Is there a place for Thames on this Brewers roster? Counsell says he's on the team, but where exactly he fits in remains a mystery. It's not like he hasn't produced since coming back the U.S. after a star turn in South Korea, but last year's numbers -- .219/.306/.478 with 16 home runs -- probably won't be enough to force a platoon at first base, not with the Jesus Aguilar of 2018, anyway.