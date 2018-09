Christian Yelich, Brewers outfielder (⬆ UP)

An afterthought in a crowded MVP field until relatively recently, Yelich is officially one of the frontrunners. Hitting for the cycle twice in a month will do that for you. Yelich has demolished the poor Cincinnati Reds this season, and is now the first player in league history to hit for the cycle twice against the same team in the same season. His .952 OPS and .317 average lead the National League, while his .568 slugging percentage is second. Yelich is also the proud owner of a baseball team in Cincinnati.