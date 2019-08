Josh Hader, Brewers reliever (↓ DOWN)

We’re not sure what’s to blame – juiced baseballs, bad location or a combination of both – but Hader has been serving up a lot of gopher balls this season. He’s allowed a home run in back-to-back games, including a go-ahead three-run shot by Minnesota’s Marwin Gonzalez on Tuesday, three in his past four outings and four in his last six. The crazy thing is Hader is allowing only 4.9 hits per nine innings this season, but 2.1 HR/9 (13 of the 30 hits he’s allowed have gone over the wall), while his 0.808 WHIP is a career best as is his 16.7 K/9, which currently is the fifth-best rate of all time (min. 20 innings).