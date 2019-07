Keston Hiura, Brewers second baseman (↑ UP)

Hiura has come out of the All-Star break with his bat on fire. In Milwaukee’s first five games of the second half, the rookie second baseman went 12-for-19 with six extra-base hits (three doubles, a triple and two homers), a slash line of .632/.696/1.211. Hiura had multiple hits in four of those five games including a trio of three-hit games. On Monday he fell a home run short of the cycle but made up for it Tuesday, hitting one out of the park among his three hits (he also scored three runs and drove in a pair). Hiura already had four three-hit games for the Brewers this season, which is the fifth most on the club. On the season (entering Wednesday’s day game), Hiura is hitting .317/.383/.592 with nine homers, which he’s hitting at a rate rarely seen by a Brewers rookie.