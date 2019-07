Keston Hiura, Brewers second baseman (↓ DOWN)

Unfairly labeled by some fans as a savior to Milwaukee’s offense, Hiura, still just a 22-year-old rookie (he turns 23 in August) had a rough week, going 3-for-18 with seven strikeouts. On the plus side, he did hit a homer and steal two bases. But maybe people should temper those expectations just a tad.