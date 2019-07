Keston Hiura, Brewers second baseman (↑ UP)

Sent back to Triple-A once Travis Shaw returned to the lineup in early June -- a decision that caused some major angst amongst Brewers fans -- Hiura forced the issue again by tearing it up in San Antonio. The Brewers' top prospect returned less than a month later after hitting .321 with eight home runs in 20 games for the Missions. He has a hit in four of five games since returning to Milwaukee and is batting .263 with a home run over that span.