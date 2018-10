Brewers' bullpenning (↑ UP)

Is the strategy of bullpenning workable over a 162-game schedule? Or a seven-game series? (We might find out on the latter.) Who knows, but it's hard to find anyone complaining about Craig Counsell's strategy after Milwaukee's three-game sweep of Colorado in the NLDS. Only one Brewers pitcher went five innings the entire series -- Jhoulys Chacin, who went exactly five. Wade Miley went 4 2/3 in his Game 3 start and Milwaukee went with a bunch of relievers in Game 1. The result? Just two runs allowed in 28 innings on 14 hits and eight walks (an 0.786 WHIP) with 30 strikeouts. Score one for the newfangled approach.