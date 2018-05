Derrick Tindal, former Badgers cornerback (↓ DOWN)

After a solid four years, three as a starter, at Wisconsin, Tindal wasn't expected to get selected in the NFL draft, but the fact he hasn't even gotten a look as an undrafted free agent is surprising. There's been no call to Tindall to even tryout at a rookie minicamp -- something former Badgers teammate Lubern Figaro, who had a much more up-and-down career at UW, was able to secure with Cleveland (he wasn't signed, however). Just goes to show how difficult it is to make the NFL.