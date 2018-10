The 2019 Brewers' starting staff (↑ UP)

In the NLCS, Brandon Woodruff had a 2.89 ERA and walked just two while striking out 17 in 9 1/3 innings. Corbin Burnes had a strong postseason, allowing four hits and two runs with only one walk and 11 strikeouts in nine innings. Freddy Peralta got into one game in the NLCS and pitched three hitless innings, striking out six. Add those three to Jhoulys Chacin (15-8, 3.50 ERA; 1.46 ERA in the postseason), Chase Anderson, Zach Davies and a returning from injury Jimmy Nelson, and Milwaukee has an embarrassment of riches.