Jhoulys Chacin, Brewers starting pitcher (↑ UP)

He hasn't been headline-grabbing, but quietly Chacin is becoming Milwaukee's most consistent starter. In his two starts this past week, Chacin gave up three runs in 12 1/3 innings (2.1 9 ERA), allowing just six hits while striking out 12. On the season, Chacin has made a team-high 10 starts and is 3-1 with a 3.63 ERA. In his last six starts, dating back to April 20, he has a 2.62 ERA while holding opponents to a slash line of .185/.267/.286. The Brewers are 5-1 in those games with the only loss coming Tuesday in Arizona -- although it was hard to blame Chacin as he allowed just two hits and one run in seven innings while striking out seven.