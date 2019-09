Jack Coan, Badgers quarterback (↔ EVEN)

Coan, a junior, didn't look bad in Wisconsin's opener, but he didn't do much to stand out either. He went 19-for-26 for 201 yards and two touchdowns against overmatched South Florida, as Jonathan Taylor and the running game piled up yards. Coan averaged 7.7 yards per attempt, while his longest pass of the day was on a 36-yard catch-and-run with Taylor. Those are fine numbers, but will they be enough to keep highly touted freshman Graham Mertz off the field for much longer?