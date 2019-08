Aaron Rodgers, Packers quarterback (↑ UP)

Rodgers and Matt LaFleur appear to have hit it off in their first Packers training camp. LaFleur, as Rodgers tells it, "appreciates open conversation and ideas and creativity." It's a positive development for Rodgers, who reportedly clashed with former boss Mike McCarthy. Meanwhile, his new head coach made a name for himself in his first season as an NFL play-caller, when he helped Marcus Mariota to a career season as the Tennessee Titans' offensive coordinator.