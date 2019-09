Christian Yelich, Brewers outfielder (↓ DOWN)

Yelich is done for the season after suffering a broken knee cap during Milwaukee's win over Miami on Tuesday. It's devastating news for the resurgent Brewers, currently just one game behind the Chicago Cubs in the NL wild-card race after winning five straight. The reigning NL MVP has been on one of the hottest runs in baseball over the past calendar year, hitting .339/.445/.703 with a 1.148 OPS and 52 home runs over that span. He hit .345/.513/.724 with three home runs in nine games this month.