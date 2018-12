Aaron Rodgers, Packers quarterback (↑ UP)

He's nursing a groin injury, and Green Bay is out of the playoff race at 6-8-1, but Rodgers isn't quitting on the Packers. Instead, Rodgers threw a season-high 55 times Sunday, leading the Packers to a 44-38 overtime win with 442 passing yards and two touchdowns, as well as two rushing touchdowns two-point conversion. Rodgers is the only quarterback ever to throw for 400-plus yards and rush for two or more touchdowns in the same game, and has now done it twice.