James White, ex-Badgers running back ( EVEN)

White, who should have been the MVP of Super Bowl 51, had just one reception and two carries for a combined 9 yards in Super Bowl 53 as he took a backseat to fellow New England running backs Sony Michel and Rex Burkhead. Even two wide receivers (Julian Edelman and Cordarrelle Patterson) had more rushing yards than White. Of course, White did win his third Super Bowl ring in five years, so all is not bad in the world.