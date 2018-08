DeShone Kizer and Tim Boyle, Packers quarterbacks (↑ UP)

Maybe Aaron will take them out for dinner. Kizer's ascent has been looking likely ever since new general manager Brian Gutekunst traded for him earlier this year. The Packers cleared things up Wednesday, dealing Brett Hundley to Seattle for a pick. There was some talk that the Packers might keep both, so it's also huge news for Boyle, who is now Green Bay's presumptive No. 3. Kizer has been serviceable during the preseason, completing 27 of 53 passes for 403 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Hopefully he isn't starting anytime soon.