Matt Hamilton, Team USA curler (↑ UP)

The native of McFarland, Wis., became something of a social media sensation during the Olympics thanks to his fantastic moustache -- #HamiltonMustacheMilitia -- oh, and of course that gold medal he helped Team USA win for the first time in curling. But, oh, that moustache, which drew comparisons on the internet to Super Mario and Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. Hamilton is also a fan of the Packers (and vice-versa) and Aaron Rodgers (again, and vice-versa) and drinks beer after matches. Let's face it, he is Wisconsin.