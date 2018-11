3. Kansas State (home, Dec. 1)

Wonder why the Wildcats are this high up on the list? Kansas State won 25 games and made the Elite Eight last year -- and returns its entire starting lineup. And the Wildcats did that without senior forward Dean Wade (16.2 ppg,, 6.2 rpg), who was injured in the first game of the Big 12 tournament and played in just one game -- all of eight minutes -- in the NCAA tournament. With fellow returnees like guard Barry Brown (15.9 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 3.2 apg) and forward Xavier Sneed (11.1 ppg, 5.1 rpg), it’s little wonder K-State is ranked No. 12 in the preseason AP top 25.