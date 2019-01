The Others

Some former Badgers players finished the season on the practice squad or played little or not at all in 2018. A quick rundown:

Marcus Cromartie, S: Ten months after being released by Houston, Cromartie was signed in mid-August by Detroit. Less than two weeks later he was placed on injured reserve and shortly thereafter waived with an injury settlement. He remains a free agent.

Garret Dooley, LB: An undrafted free agent, Dooley signed with Minnesota, was waived prior to the season, signed to the Vikings' practice squad and then waived a month later. Detroit signed Dooley to its practice squad on Oct. 15 and he was subsequently placed on injured reserve. Following the season, Dooley signed a futures contract with the Lions.

Travis Frederick, C: The four-time Pro Bowl center was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome this past summer and missed the entire season.

Troy Fumagalli, TE: Drafted in the fifth round by Denver, Fumagalli never even practiced for the Broncos after undergoing offseason surgery for a sports hernia. He spent the season on IR.

Darius Hilary, CB: Hillary spent time in the offseason with Oakland, Washington and Cincinnati. He was signed to New Orleans' practice squad on Oct. 2 but was released two weeks later.

Alec James, DE: Signed by Arizona as an undrafted free agent, James was cut before the season and signed to the practice squad. He was released in late September and was out of a job until late December, when he signed to Tampa Bay's practice squad. However, he was not signed to a futures contract at the conclusion of the Bucs' season.

Chris Maragos, S: Maragos injured his knee during the 2017 season and was placed on the PUP list entering 2018. He never got off it. Maragos recently had another surgery.

Tanner McEvoy, WR: Cut by Seattle in late August, McEvoy was signed by New Orleans, who waived him three days later. Miami claimed him and he played in two games for the Dolphins, recording on tackle, before being waived Sept. 25. The Saints signed him to their practice squad the following week and he was cut Oct. 17. Buffalo inked McEvoy to its practice squad Dec. 12.

Dare Ogunbowale, RB: Ogunbowale was waived by Washington in March and signed with Tampa Bay in August. He was cut then re-signed to the practice squad, cut again in mid-October and re-signed to the practice squad on Oct. 31. He was signed to the active roster on Nov. 13 and appeared in two games, recording one tackle and returning seven kicks for a 19.6-yard average. He was waived again Nov. 30 and re-signed to the practice squad. He signed a futures contract with the Bucs after the season.

Dezmen Southward, S: Southward was cut and signed to Carolina's practice squad on two occasions, then released for a final time on Oct. 30. He remains a free agent.

Austin Traylor, TE: Traylor was waived by Denver before the start of the season and never hooked on with another club. He's on the roster of the Salt Lake Stallions for the upcoming inaugural season of the Alliance of American Football.