Feb. 21, 2013: Traded Tobias Harris, Doron Lamb and Ben Udrich to Orlando for Gustavo Ayon, J.J. Redick and Ish Smith

Record before: 26-27

Record after: 12-17

Net result: After back-to-back years not going to the playoffs, the Bucks really shook things up. Head coach Scott Skiles was fired after 32 games and then the team traded its 2012 first-round pick, Harris, at the deadline. It was a surprising move at the time and still a head-scratcher. Redick, presumably the key return, saw his scoring average dip to 12.3 points per game and was traded in the offseason to the Clippers in a three-team deal. Both big man Ayon and guard Smith provided some quality backup minutes and the Bucks did make the playoffs as an eight seed. And despite Brandon Jennings' "Bucks in six" proclamation, Milwaukee was swept in four games by eventual champion Miami. Harris is now on his fourth team, the Clippers, but owns career averages of 15.8 points and 5.8 rebounds. Lamb would last one more season in the NBA and Udrih would bounce around with four teams, finishing his career in 2017.