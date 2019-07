Any WR not named Davante Adams

It’s Adams and a cast of thousands in camp this year for the Packers. OK, we exaggerate, but there’s a lot of competition at wide receiver. Adams, who had 1,386 receiving yards in 2018 and has totaled 34 touchdowns over the last three seasons, is a lock. Beyond that, no one should have any spot wrapped up. Geronimo Allison averaged 60.6 yards per game last season – but played in only five games. J’Mon Moore (fourth round), Marquez Valdez-Scantling (fifth round) and Equanimeous St. Brown (sixth round) were all drafted in 2018 and each had their ups and downs (some more downs than others). Special teams ace Jake Kumerow hopes to stick. As does 2016 fifth-round pick Trevor Davis, a kick returner in a league where kick returns are becoming quite rare. He had no catches last season and eight total in three years. There’s also Allen Lazard, signed off Jacksonville’s practice squad late last year, and Jawill Davis, who was claimed off waivers from the Giants. Plus, there’s a handful of undrafted free agents. There’s a lot of opportunity here for anyone who can stand out.