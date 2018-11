Antonio Morrison, Packers linebacker (⬆ UP)

Antonio Morrison came out of nowhere against New England. Playing in a season-high 31 snaps, the linebacker tallied eight tackles and his first career sack, a big one on Tom Brady to stop the Patriots on third down. Green Bay traded for Morrison in late August, and by early returns, it looks like they certainly won the transaction. The Packers sent cornerback Lenzy Pipkins to Indianapolis. Pipkins went on to start one game for the Colts before being claimed off waivers by Detroit in early October. Advantage Gutekunst.