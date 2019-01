Low Point

Arizona came into Green Bay on Dec. 2 with a 2-9 record, having lost three straight (including a 45-10 pasting by the Chargers the previous week) with both of its victories having come against San Francisco. The Packers had lost back-to-back road games to Seattle and Minnesota, but were back home where they were 4-0-1 on the season. Green Bay, though, was lethargic all game, gaining just 325 yards and converting only 3 of 14 third-down opportunities. The Packers tied the score at 17 with 5:26 remaining, and, after rookie quarterback Josh Rosen led the Cardinals to a field goal with 1:41 left, were in a position to tie the game but Mason Crosby missed from 49 yards out as time expired. It was a humiliating loss and ended the head coaching career of Mike McCarthy in Green Bay, as he was fired later that same night. Making matters worse, Arizona would lose its final four games -- the next three by a combined 62 points -- and then fire first-year head coach Steve Wilks.