Dec. 10: Packers at Browns (0-8)

What? The Browns? Spooky? Yep. That defense is for real, especially when Myles Garrett, the top pick in the 2017 draft, is healthy. The key word here, though, is healthy. Garrett missed the first four games of the year with an ankle sprain as well as Week 8. But in the three games he has played, Garrett has four sacks. Also, there’s something about catching a team still looking for its first win late in the season (presuming Cleveland is still winless, of course). No one wants to be a repeat of the 2008 Detroit Lions (shoutout to Jon Kitna). Cleveland doesn’t have a quarterback to spook Green Bay, but the cliché "trap game" comes into play here.