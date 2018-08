Freddy Peralta, Brewers pitcher (↑ UP)

Peralta was cruising Wednesday in a win over the Cincinnati Reds. The rookie pitched seven innings, racking up seven strikeouts and allowing just three hits while walking two, but that's not all. Peralta picked up his first major-league hit and RBI in the win after going a combined 0-for-21 at the plate through the first 11 games of his career.