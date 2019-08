Backup running back

We’ll likely get to watch this position battle unfold all night long as both Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams, listed as the top-two options at running back, have both been battling injuries for the past week or so and likely will not suit up. Tra Carson, a holdover from the practice squad last year, has been publicly praised during training camp by Aaron Rodgers, but he missed the last two days of practice with neck spasms. Here comes rookie Dexter Williams. Selected in the sixth round (194th overall) out of Notre Dame, Williams rushed for 955 yards and 12 touchdowns last season for the Fighting Irish. He’ll get a good chunk of the carries in preseason and, if he performs well, could push Jamaal Williams for that No. 2 spot. Jamaal Williams has proven he’s a solid pass blocker and has reliable hands but is unspectacular as a ball carrier. The third-year back averaged a mere 3.7 yards per carry in his NFL career and took just 29 of 121 attempts (23.9%) last year for over five yards. With a strong performance, the rookie could rise up the depth chart. Green Bay also signed Corey Grant, Darrin Hall and Keith Ford the past couple of weeks due to all the injuries. Grant, who’s played 38 career games for Jacksonville, is the most likely to stand out of those three players due to his speed. The Auburn product ran a 4.26 40-yard dash back in 2015, so it’s possible he could sprint his way into a role with the green and gold.