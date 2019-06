Aaron Rodgers can’t chug beer

Perhaps the biggest storyline of the Packers’ offseason so far -- definitely bigger than the draft and free agency -- was the exposure of Rodgers’ lack of beer chugging skills. During Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors, the in-arena cameras captured a beer chugging contest between Rodgers and left tackle David Bakhtiari. Bakhtiari began the event by easily slugging down two beers. The camera then whizzed over to the other side of the court and showed Rodgers, quarterback of the most popular football team in the state and a minority owner of the Bucks, struggle to take down a full beer. Bakhtiari chugged three beers in an average of 3.37 seconds per beverage, while Rodgers drank a half of a beer in 8.45 seconds. To make things even worse, Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich showed up Rodgers later in the game, which was followed by NFC North quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Mitchell Trubisky releasing videos to do the same. The good news for Rodgers, however, is Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins probably couldn’t chug a room temperature glass of chocolate milk.