Normally, the third preseason game is the most interesting, the veritable final dress rehearsal for the starters. Normally.

While Green Bay played its first-team defense (at least among those who suited up) a reasonable amount of time, the Packers' offense relied on substitutes in Oakland in a listless 13-6 loss to the Raiders.

The offense played like backups, with just two plays gaining 20 or more yards and accumulating just 228 total yards overall as neither quarterback, Brett Hundley or DeShone Kizer, stood out in the battle to be Aaron Rodgers' backup.

Green Bay's defense got to face Oakland starting quarterback Derek Carr, albeit briefly. Carr led the Raiders to a field goal (eight plays, 61 yards) in his lone drive. But compared to the offense, the defense stood out for the Packers.

Here's a recap of Friday night's game (Story | Photos):