Jordy Nelson, Packers wide receiver (↓ DOWN)

Even before he had to leave Saturday's loss against Minnesota due to a shoulder injury, Nelson was having a typical Nelson game of 2017 -- in other words, not very productive. He finished with three catches for 11 yards, the seventh time this season he had fewer than 25 receiving yards (not counting the Atlanta game, which he left early without recording a catch). His last touchdown came in Green Bay's fifth game against Dallas. His 482 receiving yards are his lowest since 2009, his second year in the league when he had only 22 catches in 13 games. Head coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday it will be "tough" for the banged-up Nelson to play Sunday. Could we have seen Nelson in his last game as a Packer? His salary-cap number in 2018 is $12,550,000. If he's cut, Green Bay would get a $10,250,000 salary-cap savings (numbers according to OverTheCap.com). On top of his rough 2017 season, Nelson will turn 33 in May and Davante Adams is scheduled to be a free agent in what is considered to be a poor class of wide receivers. Welp.